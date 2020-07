Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Ready for immediate move-in!! Recently updated with new paint, new granite, new laminate wood flooring AND new black appliances!! Close to Wilson Elementary, which has a dual language program and TWU & Razor Ranch! Master bedroom-bath and two other bedrooms downstairs, with a second full bath and two bedrooms upstairs, with full bath number three. Two car carport. Mature trees on a large lot. Lots of possibilities! Make this your home, today!