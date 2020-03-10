All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 2512 W Prairie St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2512 W Prairie St
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:06 AM

2512 W Prairie St

2512 W Prairie St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2512 W Prairie St, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/22/19 Enjoy the perks of off-campus living while still being within a few blocks from campus! This spacious two-story duplex features four bedrooms each with their own bathrooms and an additional half bathroom for guests. Refrigerator and washer/dryer included as well. Call today to schedule a tour!

(RLNE1403855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 W Prairie St have any available units?
2512 W Prairie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2512 W Prairie St have?
Some of 2512 W Prairie St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 W Prairie St currently offering any rent specials?
2512 W Prairie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 W Prairie St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2512 W Prairie St is pet friendly.
Does 2512 W Prairie St offer parking?
Yes, 2512 W Prairie St offers parking.
Does 2512 W Prairie St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2512 W Prairie St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 W Prairie St have a pool?
No, 2512 W Prairie St does not have a pool.
Does 2512 W Prairie St have accessible units?
No, 2512 W Prairie St does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 W Prairie St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 W Prairie St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas