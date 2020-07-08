Available 07/16/20 Enjoy the perks of off-campus living while still being within a few blocks from campus! This spacious two-story duplex features four bedrooms each with their own bathrooms and an additional half bathroom for guests. Refrigerator and washer/dryer included as well. Call today to schedule a tour!
(RLNE939374)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2506 W Prairie St have any available units?
2506 W Prairie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2506 W Prairie St have?
Some of 2506 W Prairie St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2506 W Prairie St currently offering any rent specials?
2506 W Prairie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 W Prairie St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2506 W Prairie St is pet friendly.
Does 2506 W Prairie St offer parking?
No, 2506 W Prairie St does not offer parking.
Does 2506 W Prairie St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2506 W Prairie St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 W Prairie St have a pool?
No, 2506 W Prairie St does not have a pool.
Does 2506 W Prairie St have accessible units?
No, 2506 W Prairie St does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 W Prairie St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2506 W Prairie St has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)