This beautiful one story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is waiting for you to come see! Spacious family room, kitchen, and laundry room. Nice stainless appliances and recently purchased refridgerator. Designer light fixture in formal dining, freshly painted throughout, and some of the carpet has been recently replaced. Large covered patio for entertaining! Has great curb appeal and is walking distance to nearby park and Alexander Elementary. Move in ready!