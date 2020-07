Amenities

granite counters dishwasher stainless steel oven refrigerator

Come see this cute, well maintained home. Cradled in a small pocket in a Denton Neighborhood. Accented walls, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. All yard care to be done by owner. This one WILL go fast. No Showings until after noon on March 14, 2019.