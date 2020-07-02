2501 Freedom Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate 3 bed, 2 bath home located on large corner lot in Wilson Elementary school area. This home was recently painted, has wood flooring throughout family room and dining, and new carpet installed. The open concept layout is highly functional, and the inviting family room features a fireplace. This space flows into the dining area, and soaring vaulted ceilings and skylight fill the space with natural light. Kitchen has granite countertops and lots of cabinet space. Side-by-side refrigerator included! French doors lead out to covered patio and large yard, perfect for entertaining. A+ location for commuting to TWU, UNT and many shops & restaurants nearby.