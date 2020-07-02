All apartments in Denton
/
Denton, TX
/
2501 Freedom Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:58 AM

2501 Freedom Lane

2501 Freedom Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2501 Freedom Lane, Denton, TX 76209
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate 3 bed, 2 bath home located on large corner lot in Wilson Elementary school area. This home was recently painted, has wood flooring throughout family room and dining, and new carpet installed. The open concept layout is highly functional, and the inviting family room features a fireplace. This space flows into the dining area, and soaring vaulted ceilings and skylight fill the space with natural light. Kitchen has granite countertops and lots of cabinet space. Side-by-side refrigerator included! French doors lead out to covered patio and large yard, perfect for entertaining. A+ location for commuting to TWU, UNT and many shops & restaurants nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Freedom Lane have any available units?
2501 Freedom Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 Freedom Lane have?
Some of 2501 Freedom Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Freedom Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Freedom Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Freedom Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2501 Freedom Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2501 Freedom Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Freedom Lane offers parking.
Does 2501 Freedom Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Freedom Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Freedom Lane have a pool?
No, 2501 Freedom Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Freedom Lane have accessible units?
No, 2501 Freedom Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Freedom Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 Freedom Lane has units with dishwashers.

