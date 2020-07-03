2413 Windhaven Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room

Beautiful home with neutral palate throughout. Covered front porch with adorable sitting area. Comfortable living area that opens up into spacious kitchen. First floor master suite with lots of closet space. Upstairs common area can be second living area or game room surrounded by three bedrooms all with walk in closets. Generous fenced in well maintained back yard. Wonderful neighborhood with sought after school district. Easy access to shopping and highways. Come check it out!