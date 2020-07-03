Beautiful home with neutral palate throughout. Covered front porch with adorable sitting area. Comfortable living area that opens up into spacious kitchen. First floor master suite with lots of closet space. Upstairs common area can be second living area or game room surrounded by three bedrooms all with walk in closets. Generous fenced in well maintained back yard. Wonderful neighborhood with sought after school district. Easy access to shopping and highways. Come check it out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2413 Windhaven Drive have any available units?
2413 Windhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2413 Windhaven Drive have?
Some of 2413 Windhaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2413 Windhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2413 Windhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.