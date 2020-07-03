All apartments in Denton
2413 Windhaven Drive
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:02 PM

2413 Windhaven Drive

2413 Windhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2413 Windhaven Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
Beautiful home with neutral palate throughout. Covered front porch with adorable sitting area. Comfortable living area that opens up into spacious kitchen. First floor master suite with lots of closet space. Upstairs common area can be second living area or game room surrounded by three bedrooms all with walk in closets. Generous fenced in well maintained back yard. Wonderful neighborhood with sought after school district. Easy access to shopping and highways. Come check it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 Windhaven Drive have any available units?
2413 Windhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2413 Windhaven Drive have?
Some of 2413 Windhaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2413 Windhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2413 Windhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 Windhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2413 Windhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2413 Windhaven Drive offer parking?
No, 2413 Windhaven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2413 Windhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2413 Windhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 Windhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 2413 Windhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2413 Windhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 2413 Windhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 Windhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2413 Windhaven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

