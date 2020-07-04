All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 2409 Westheimer Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2409 Westheimer Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2409 Westheimer Road

2409 Westheimer Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2409 Westheimer Rd, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 Westheimer Road have any available units?
2409 Westheimer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2409 Westheimer Road have?
Some of 2409 Westheimer Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 Westheimer Road currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Westheimer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Westheimer Road pet-friendly?
No, 2409 Westheimer Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2409 Westheimer Road offer parking?
Yes, 2409 Westheimer Road offers parking.
Does 2409 Westheimer Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 Westheimer Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Westheimer Road have a pool?
No, 2409 Westheimer Road does not have a pool.
Does 2409 Westheimer Road have accessible units?
No, 2409 Westheimer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Westheimer Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2409 Westheimer Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas