2335 N Elm Street

Move-in Ready! This 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom apartment unit has a spacious open floor plan. Recent updates include fresh paint throughout apartment plus Wood Look Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring installed in Living Room and each Bedroom. The fully equipped kitchen includes a fridge, dishwasher, electric range, built-in microwave, custom cabinets, and a breakfast bar. Full Size Washer and Dryer included. Great location with easy access to the city center, shopping, local schools, library and park. Only minutes from UNT and TWU. Pets approved on a case-by-case basis. No pet over 25 lbs.