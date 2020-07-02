All apartments in Denton
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:49 AM

2335 N Elm Street

2335 North Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

2335 North Elm Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Move-in Ready! This 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom apartment unit has a spacious open floor plan. Recent updates include fresh paint throughout apartment plus Wood Look Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring installed in Living Room and each Bedroom. The fully equipped kitchen includes a fridge, dishwasher, electric range, built-in microwave, custom cabinets, and a breakfast bar. Full Size Washer and Dryer included. Great location with easy access to the city center, shopping, local schools, library and park. Only minutes from UNT and TWU. Pets approved on a case-by-case basis. No pet over 25 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2335 N Elm Street have any available units?
2335 N Elm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2335 N Elm Street have?
Some of 2335 N Elm Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2335 N Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
2335 N Elm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 N Elm Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2335 N Elm Street is pet friendly.
Does 2335 N Elm Street offer parking?
No, 2335 N Elm Street does not offer parking.
Does 2335 N Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2335 N Elm Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 N Elm Street have a pool?
No, 2335 N Elm Street does not have a pool.
Does 2335 N Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 2335 N Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 N Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2335 N Elm Street has units with dishwashers.

