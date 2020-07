Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Super Cute and Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with attached 2 car garage in the sought after North Denton neighborhood of Idiot's Hill. All original hardwood floors and no carpet, 1950's retro style bathrooms, interior freshly painted throughout, stainless appliances, and separate utility room off kitchen. Large treed fenced backyard. Very quiet neighborhood is close to UNT, TWU, 380, Loop 288, and The Square.