Amenities

dishwasher garage carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven Property Amenities parking garage

Available Date: July 1st

~Minutes to UNT and TWU; Minutes to I-35 and 380 and shopping center.

~ Energy Saving home! Designer kitchen with island, 42 cabinets and open shared area to dining and living rooms. Bedrooms are private. Large utility room with lots of shelving for pantry or storage. 3 bedrooms &2 full baths. (Professional move-out cleaning including carpet cleaning will be implemented)