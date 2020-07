Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome home! Beautiful 1 story home in cul-de-sac. Great location to walk to community pool, and excellent elementary schools. You will enjoy the privacy of the study as well as the openness of the kitchen into the living area. When you are ready to wind down, you will enjoy the backyard and the nice views. Come see this home today! Buyer's agent to verify sq. footage and all other information. Agent related to owner.