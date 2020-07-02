All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 2304 Birchbrook Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2304 Birchbrook Court
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:16 PM

2304 Birchbrook Court

2304 Birchbrook Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2304 Birchbrook Court, Denton, TX 76205
Southridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Southridge Duplex! Houston Elementary. 5 minutes to UNT! Very large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with covered 2 car parking in rear. Very clean and well cared for home with Master bedroom and ensuite down. Two very large bedrooms with jack and jill bath upstairs. Great backyard patio. New cedar privacy fence to be installed soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 Birchbrook Court have any available units?
2304 Birchbrook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2304 Birchbrook Court have?
Some of 2304 Birchbrook Court's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 Birchbrook Court currently offering any rent specials?
2304 Birchbrook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 Birchbrook Court pet-friendly?
No, 2304 Birchbrook Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2304 Birchbrook Court offer parking?
Yes, 2304 Birchbrook Court offers parking.
Does 2304 Birchbrook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 Birchbrook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 Birchbrook Court have a pool?
No, 2304 Birchbrook Court does not have a pool.
Does 2304 Birchbrook Court have accessible units?
No, 2304 Birchbrook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 Birchbrook Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2304 Birchbrook Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas