2304 Birchbrook Court

Southridge Duplex! Houston Elementary. 5 minutes to UNT! Very large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with covered 2 car parking in rear. Very clean and well cared for home with Master bedroom and ensuite down. Two very large bedrooms with jack and jill bath upstairs. Great backyard patio. New cedar privacy fence to be installed soon.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
