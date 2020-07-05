All apartments in Denton
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

2224 Southway

2224 Southway · No Longer Available
Location

2224 Southway, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 2224 Southway - Property Id: 134895

Immaculate and well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Windsor Ridge! Kitchen has breakfast bar, new built in microwave & new stove, plus an island - and is open to spacious living room. Master has private bath and walk in closet. Nice sized secondary bedrooms. Landscaping re-freshed, new paint throughout interior; like-new vinyl plank flooring; new flooring in baths; new light fixtures in baths, laundry, front door & motion detector at garage. Covered patio in backyard with plenty of room for fun! Just blocks from North Lake Park & Recreation area, UNT & TWU, shopping & entertainment, I35 & 380. Ready for move in!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/134895p
Property Id 134895

(RLNE5046046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 Southway have any available units?
2224 Southway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2224 Southway have?
Some of 2224 Southway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 Southway currently offering any rent specials?
2224 Southway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 Southway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2224 Southway is pet friendly.
Does 2224 Southway offer parking?
Yes, 2224 Southway offers parking.
Does 2224 Southway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2224 Southway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 Southway have a pool?
No, 2224 Southway does not have a pool.
Does 2224 Southway have accessible units?
No, 2224 Southway does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 Southway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2224 Southway has units with dishwashers.

