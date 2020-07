Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage media room

Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home with wood burning fireplace, large open floor plan and split bedrooms. Located in North - West Denton behind Rayzor Ranch Area. Walk to North Lake Park with recreation center. Will be within one mile of the new Denton High School. Easy access to grocery stores, restaurants, movie theaters and multiple stores. Great location!