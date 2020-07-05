All apartments in Denton
Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:59 AM

208 Tripp Trail

208 Tripp Trail
Location

208 Tripp Trail, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Price Reduced!! A big house for your family! A large dining area could be an office on the right as you enter. Huge family room with fp is open to the breakfast area and kitchen with breakfast bar overlooking. Master has big walkin clst and seperate tup and shower. Large gameroom and 3 beds up. Light bright and available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Tripp Trail have any available units?
208 Tripp Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 Tripp Trail have?
Some of 208 Tripp Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Tripp Trail currently offering any rent specials?
208 Tripp Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Tripp Trail pet-friendly?
No, 208 Tripp Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 208 Tripp Trail offer parking?
Yes, 208 Tripp Trail offers parking.
Does 208 Tripp Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Tripp Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Tripp Trail have a pool?
No, 208 Tripp Trail does not have a pool.
Does 208 Tripp Trail have accessible units?
No, 208 Tripp Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Tripp Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Tripp Trail has units with dishwashers.

