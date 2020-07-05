208 Tripp Trail

Price Reduced!! A big house for your family! A large dining area could be an office on the right as you enter. Huge family room with fp is open to the breakfast area and kitchen with breakfast bar overlooking. Master has big walkin clst and seperate tup and shower. Large gameroom and 3 beds up. Light bright and available now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
