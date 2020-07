Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

DENTON SQUARE LIVING!! Get the experience of living on the square in 207 W. Oak - a charming, newly renovated apartment home! This two story town home features amenities galore including central heat and air, washer and dryer connections, plank flooring, updated paint colors, and much more! 207 W. Oak is located within walking distance to great local night life and eateries on the the historic Denton Square - this property will definitely not last long!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE879994)