Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice well maintained four bedroom, two bathroom with large 2 car garage home. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Features include: a formal dining room (or study), lots of space, an open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile floors, great for entertaining, a separate utility room with washer and dryer, a large backyard, an extra building out back, and much more!