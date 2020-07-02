202 Hollyhill Lane

Amenities

Lovely 3-2-2 - half a duplex. Nice looking home in Southridge. Trees shades the front of this home. Spacious 3 bedrooms, (split), 2 baths, 2 car garage. Access to garage from rear alley. HUGE living room with rock wall fireplace and high ceilings. Beautiful view out the front window. Fenced patio with access to-from master bedroom and kitchen area. Large kitchen area with separate laundry room and space for breakfast table. C-fans, walk in closets, extra closets. Refrigerator. Window coverings. Short walk to small neighborhood park. Current tenant wants to move by 5-31. Tenant seeking to find new tenant to take over balance of term of lease to 9-30-20 and then go month to month.