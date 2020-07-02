All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 202 Hollyhill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
202 Hollyhill Lane
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:52 AM

202 Hollyhill Lane

202 Hollyhill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

202 Hollyhill Lane, Denton, TX 76205
Southridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely 3-2-2 - half a duplex. Nice looking home in Southridge. Trees shades the front of this home. Spacious 3 bedrooms, (split), 2 baths, 2 car garage. Access to garage from rear alley. HUGE living room with rock wall fireplace and high ceilings. Beautiful view out the front window. Fenced patio with access to-from master bedroom and kitchen area. Large kitchen area with separate laundry room and space for breakfast table. C-fans, walk in closets, extra closets. Refrigerator. Window coverings. Short walk to small neighborhood park. Current tenant wants to move by 5-31. Tenant seeking to find new tenant to take over balance of term of lease to 9-30-20 and then go month to month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Hollyhill Lane have any available units?
202 Hollyhill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 Hollyhill Lane have?
Some of 202 Hollyhill Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Hollyhill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
202 Hollyhill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Hollyhill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 202 Hollyhill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 202 Hollyhill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 202 Hollyhill Lane offers parking.
Does 202 Hollyhill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Hollyhill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Hollyhill Lane have a pool?
No, 202 Hollyhill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 202 Hollyhill Lane have accessible units?
No, 202 Hollyhill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Hollyhill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Hollyhill Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas