2013 Willowwood

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning range

- Affordable one bedroom, one bath home. Has fenced in yard and pets allowed with approval. Located behind Apogee Stadium near UNT. Kitchen has gas stove. Window units for air conditioning in living room and bedroom. Gas heater in living room for heat. Has front and back door entrances. Small shed off back door with washer and dryer connections. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. Email picture of pet to carricoprop@gmail.com for prior approval before filling out application. Application is on line. Please email to receive link. All information is deemed correct, however, it is the responsibility of the prospective tenant to verify accuracy. Agent payment is paid after first full months rent.



(RLNE4754589)