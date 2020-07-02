All apartments in Denton
2013 Willowwood
2013 Willowwood

2013 Willowwood St · No Longer Available
Location

2013 Willowwood St, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Affordable one bedroom, one bath home. Has fenced in yard and pets allowed with approval. Located behind Apogee Stadium near UNT. Kitchen has gas stove. Window units for air conditioning in living room and bedroom. Gas heater in living room for heat. Has front and back door entrances. Small shed off back door with washer and dryer connections. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. Email picture of pet to carricoprop@gmail.com for prior approval before filling out application. Application is on line. Please email to receive link. All information is deemed correct, however, it is the responsibility of the prospective tenant to verify accuracy. Agent payment is paid after first full months rent.

(RLNE4754589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 Willowwood have any available units?
2013 Willowwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2013 Willowwood have?
Some of 2013 Willowwood's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 Willowwood currently offering any rent specials?
2013 Willowwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 Willowwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 2013 Willowwood is pet friendly.
Does 2013 Willowwood offer parking?
No, 2013 Willowwood does not offer parking.
Does 2013 Willowwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 Willowwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 Willowwood have a pool?
No, 2013 Willowwood does not have a pool.
Does 2013 Willowwood have accessible units?
No, 2013 Willowwood does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 Willowwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 2013 Willowwood does not have units with dishwashers.

