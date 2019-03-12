2012 FAIRMOUNT PARK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

OPEN FLOOR PLAN 4 BEDROOM SINGLE STORY HOUSE WITH 3 CAR GARAGE AND LG BACKYARD IN LEXINGTON PARK! Must see curb appeal. School zoned for award winning GUYER HS. Kitchen featuring sleek granite countertops, gas range, SS appliances overlooks family room with fireplace. Huge fenced backyard to run & play plus covered porch perfect for entertaining or grilling. Washer and dryer provided. Pets welcome upon approval and some restrictions may apply. Sought after location, community pool, trails, playground, and lake.