Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2012 FAIRMOUNT PARK Drive

2012 Fairmount Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2012 Fairmount Park Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
OPEN FLOOR PLAN 4 BEDROOM SINGLE STORY HOUSE WITH 3 CAR GARAGE AND LG BACKYARD IN LEXINGTON PARK! Must see curb appeal. School zoned for award winning GUYER HS. Kitchen featuring sleek granite countertops, gas range, SS appliances overlooks family room with fireplace. Huge fenced backyard to run & play plus covered porch perfect for entertaining or grilling. Washer and dryer provided. Pets welcome upon approval and some restrictions may apply. Sought after location, community pool, trails, playground, and lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 FAIRMOUNT PARK Drive have any available units?
2012 FAIRMOUNT PARK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 FAIRMOUNT PARK Drive have?
Some of 2012 FAIRMOUNT PARK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 FAIRMOUNT PARK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2012 FAIRMOUNT PARK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 FAIRMOUNT PARK Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2012 FAIRMOUNT PARK Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2012 FAIRMOUNT PARK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2012 FAIRMOUNT PARK Drive offers parking.
Does 2012 FAIRMOUNT PARK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2012 FAIRMOUNT PARK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 FAIRMOUNT PARK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2012 FAIRMOUNT PARK Drive has a pool.
Does 2012 FAIRMOUNT PARK Drive have accessible units?
No, 2012 FAIRMOUNT PARK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 FAIRMOUNT PARK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 FAIRMOUNT PARK Drive has units with dishwashers.

