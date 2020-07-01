All apartments in Denton
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:13 AM

2001 Paisley Street

2001 Paisley Street · No Longer Available
Location

2001 Paisley Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Ready for move in. All four bedrooms have just been repainted and have new tile floors. Both baths have new tiled tub shower surround. Kitchen has granite counter tops and gas cooking. One large living area plus another living area media room with access from covered patio. This room has it's own heating and cooling unit, ceiling fan, vinyl plank floor. Very nice storage shed with electricity would make a great workshop. Large backyard with lots of shade. Huge covered patio is very relaxing. Absolutely NO SMOKING or VAPING allowed on this property including garage and yard. Pets are case by case. Application process online, just ask agent.Fee is under $40 per adult 18+. Agents are owners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Paisley Street have any available units?
2001 Paisley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 Paisley Street have?
Some of 2001 Paisley Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Paisley Street currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Paisley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Paisley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 Paisley Street is pet friendly.
Does 2001 Paisley Street offer parking?
Yes, 2001 Paisley Street offers parking.
Does 2001 Paisley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Paisley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Paisley Street have a pool?
No, 2001 Paisley Street does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Paisley Street have accessible units?
No, 2001 Paisley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Paisley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 Paisley Street has units with dishwashers.

