2001 Paisley Street

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Ready for move in. All four bedrooms have just been repainted and have new tile floors. Both baths have new tiled tub shower surround. Kitchen has granite counter tops and gas cooking. One large living area plus another living area media room with access from covered patio. This room has it's own heating and cooling unit, ceiling fan, vinyl plank floor. Very nice storage shed with electricity would make a great workshop. Large backyard with lots of shade. Huge covered patio is very relaxing. Absolutely NO SMOKING or VAPING allowed on this property including garage and yard. Pets are case by case. Application process online, just ask agent.Fee is under $40 per adult 18+. Agents are owners.