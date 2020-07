Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Spacious 4-3-2 one-story home in desirable Southridge! Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances! Updated bathrooms as well, plus two living areas with lots of built ins! This home features a brick fireplace, vintage wood paneling, vaulted ceilings and a courtyard in the backyard (with access from the master). Mature Oak trees provide shade onto the over-sized lot.