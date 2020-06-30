1904 Parkside Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace carpet

Nice well-Maintained 4-Bedroom 2-Bath in popular North Lakes Park. Walk to North Lakes or Bowling Green Park while only moments to the Razor Ranch Shopping Center. Recent updates include new Heating AC, Roof, Water Heater, Dishwasher, Fence, Carpet, and more all within the last couple of years. Spacious driveway with extra parking. Tenant moving out 6-30. Will do needed maintenance, repairs, improvements and have ready for new tenants 7-10. Showings commence 6-7-19 - call CSS. Photos shown from previous marketing.