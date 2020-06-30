All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1904 Parkside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1904 Parkside Drive
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:19 PM

1904 Parkside Drive

1904 Parkside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1904 Parkside Drive, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice well-Maintained 4-Bedroom 2-Bath in popular North Lakes Park. Walk to North Lakes or Bowling Green Park while only moments to the Razor Ranch Shopping Center. Recent updates include new Heating AC, Roof, Water Heater, Dishwasher, Fence, Carpet, and more all within the last couple of years. Spacious driveway with extra parking. Tenant moving out 6-30. Will do needed maintenance, repairs, improvements and have ready for new tenants 7-10. Showings commence 6-7-19 - call CSS. Photos shown from previous marketing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 Parkside Drive have any available units?
1904 Parkside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1904 Parkside Drive have?
Some of 1904 Parkside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 Parkside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Parkside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 Parkside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1904 Parkside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1904 Parkside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1904 Parkside Drive offers parking.
Does 1904 Parkside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 Parkside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 Parkside Drive have a pool?
No, 1904 Parkside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1904 Parkside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1904 Parkside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 Parkside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1904 Parkside Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas