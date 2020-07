Amenities

Open Floorplan with vaulted ceilings, crown molding, and ceiling fans. Home has great access to I-35! Home has with a tornado shelter. Laminate flooring in living, dining and hall. living has gas log fireplace with wall switch starter. Tile kitchen with gas range, built in microwave. Master bedroom has a large walk in shower, tile floors, and double sinks!