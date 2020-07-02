Rent Calculator
All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1729 Red Oak Ct.
1729 Red Oak Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1729 Red Oak Ct
1729 Red Oak Court
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
1729 Red Oak Court, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Available 04/09/19 Very nice 3 bed 2 bath home in Denton! This property is a newer home has all black appliances, fenced yard and washer dryer hook ups. This will not last so please hurry!
(RLNE1300434)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1729 Red Oak Ct have any available units?
1729 Red Oak Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1729 Red Oak Ct have?
Some of 1729 Red Oak Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1729 Red Oak Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1729 Red Oak Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 Red Oak Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1729 Red Oak Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 1729 Red Oak Ct offer parking?
No, 1729 Red Oak Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1729 Red Oak Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1729 Red Oak Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 Red Oak Ct have a pool?
No, 1729 Red Oak Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1729 Red Oak Ct have accessible units?
No, 1729 Red Oak Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 Red Oak Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1729 Red Oak Ct has units with dishwashers.
