All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1729 Red Oak Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1729 Red Oak Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1729 Red Oak Ct

1729 Red Oak Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1729 Red Oak Court, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Available 04/09/19 Very nice 3 bed 2 bath home in Denton! This property is a newer home has all black appliances, fenced yard and washer dryer hook ups. This will not last so please hurry!

(RLNE1300434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 Red Oak Ct have any available units?
1729 Red Oak Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1729 Red Oak Ct have?
Some of 1729 Red Oak Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1729 Red Oak Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1729 Red Oak Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 Red Oak Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1729 Red Oak Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1729 Red Oak Ct offer parking?
No, 1729 Red Oak Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1729 Red Oak Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1729 Red Oak Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 Red Oak Ct have a pool?
No, 1729 Red Oak Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1729 Red Oak Ct have accessible units?
No, 1729 Red Oak Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 Red Oak Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1729 Red Oak Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas