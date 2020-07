1708 Linden Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location! Location! Location!



- 5 minute WALK TO UNT!!! (University of North Texas)

- 10 Minute Walk to Northlakes Park

- 10 Minute Bike Ride to TWU

- 10 Minute Walk to Rayzor Ranch (Winco, Whataburger, Alamo Draft House, Andy B's, Cheddars, Walmart, Sams Club, In/Out Burger, etc)



ABOUT THE HOUSE:



-ECLECTIC MID CENTURY CHARM

-5 BEDROOM

-2 BATH

-MASSIVE YARD

-BARN TYPE SHED

-2 CAR GARAGE



VIDEO TOUR: (CUT AND PASTE BELOW INTO BROWSER)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mOwY4s4XxoI



CONTACT KYLE VIA TEXT ONLY @ #214-683-0653 CATS OK DOGS OK WITH PET FEE. MOVE IN DATE 8/1/2019



(RLNE4894758)