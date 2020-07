Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage game room oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport game room parking garage

Vintage three bedroom two bathroom home in the heart of Denton on a corner lot. Recently refinished original hardwood floors. This home features covered front and back porches, additional game room off the kitchen, and a storm cellar. Ample parking: two-car carport plus an additional one-car garage. Close to UNT, TWU and the historic Downtown Denton Square. No cats accepted.