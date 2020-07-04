1613 Glendora Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful, large home is located in popular Oaks of Montecito! Dramatic entryway invites a view to the backyard oasis with a glistening pool and deck, making it a perfect place for a cookout and outside entertainment! This oasis is also visible from the open kitchen, breakfast and family room! Formal living and dining rooms. Master suite welcomes a cozy fireplace in the master bathroom! Second bedroom offers a private bathroom! Open floor plan downstairs with lots of lighting! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.