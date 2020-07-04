All apartments in Denton
1613 Glendora Court

1613 Glendora Court · No Longer Available
Location

1613 Glendora Court, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful, large home is located in popular Oaks of Montecito! Dramatic entryway invites a view to the backyard oasis with a glistening pool and deck, making it a perfect place for a cookout and outside entertainment! This oasis is also visible from the open kitchen, breakfast and family room! Formal living and dining rooms. Master suite welcomes a cozy fireplace in the master bathroom! Second bedroom offers a private bathroom! Open floor plan downstairs with lots of lighting! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Glendora Court have any available units?
1613 Glendora Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 Glendora Court have?
Some of 1613 Glendora Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 Glendora Court currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Glendora Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Glendora Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1613 Glendora Court is pet friendly.
Does 1613 Glendora Court offer parking?
No, 1613 Glendora Court does not offer parking.
Does 1613 Glendora Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 Glendora Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Glendora Court have a pool?
Yes, 1613 Glendora Court has a pool.
Does 1613 Glendora Court have accessible units?
No, 1613 Glendora Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Glendora Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1613 Glendora Court does not have units with dishwashers.

