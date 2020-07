Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable single story home in a terrific North Denton location near University, only a few blocks from TWU! Inside you will find 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Pets allowed on case by case basis. Just minutes from the square and Denton HS! Tenant occupied through mid-July, should be move-in ready by end of July just in time for Fall semester!