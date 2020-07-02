1507 Panhandle Street

Amenities

Completely updated and remodeled home: New Central Air and Heat installed.New kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, lights and sink with garbage disposal.New Kitchen appliances: gas cook top,electric oven, microwave, refrigerator and front load washer and dryer.New bathroom, with new sink and tub and floors.New tank-less water tank (thus endless hot water).Hardwood floors throughout the home (freshly refinished), with new tile in bathroom and kitchen.Expanded and upgraded electrical panel.Large backyard with fire pit. Attached single garage.