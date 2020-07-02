All apartments in Denton
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:12 PM

1507 Panhandle Street

1507 Panhandle Street · No Longer Available
Location

1507 Panhandle Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Completely updated and remodeled home: New Central Air and Heat installed.New kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, lights and sink with garbage disposal.New Kitchen appliances: gas cook top,electric oven, microwave, refrigerator and front load washer and dryer.New bathroom, with new sink and tub and floors.New tank-less water tank (thus endless hot water).Hardwood floors throughout the home (freshly refinished), with new tile in bathroom and kitchen.Expanded and upgraded electrical panel.Large backyard with fire pit. Attached single garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 Panhandle Street have any available units?
1507 Panhandle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1507 Panhandle Street have?
Some of 1507 Panhandle Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 Panhandle Street currently offering any rent specials?
1507 Panhandle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 Panhandle Street pet-friendly?
No, 1507 Panhandle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1507 Panhandle Street offer parking?
Yes, 1507 Panhandle Street offers parking.
Does 1507 Panhandle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1507 Panhandle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 Panhandle Street have a pool?
No, 1507 Panhandle Street does not have a pool.
Does 1507 Panhandle Street have accessible units?
No, 1507 Panhandle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 Panhandle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1507 Panhandle Street does not have units with dishwashers.

