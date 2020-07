Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Denton home on HUGE lot. This home has convenient highway access perfect for the commuter or students. Recent updates include updated wood look flooring (no carpet!) and fresh paint throughout. W/D hookups located in the garage. Perfect for someone looking for a more laid back rural setting than in town.