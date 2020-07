Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Included refrigerator, washer and dryer. Easy qualified base on strong income, credit check can be flexible. Great family home on the north side of town. 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, open floor plan, extremely large master bedroom,bath, Kitchen opens up into the breakfast area,living room w,fireplace and formal dining room. Home has a fenced in backyard. Landlord will open to replace carpet on 2 small bedrooms if needed.