1502 N Mayhill Road
Last updated June 29 2019 at 6:17 AM

1502 N Mayhill Road

1502 North Mayhill Road · No Longer Available
Location

1502 North Mayhill Road, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
BRING TRAILERS, BIG TRUCKS, CAMPERS, RV's. BOATS. ETC...this property is sitting on third of an acre and has no parking restrictions. Great property for contractors, multiple cars, etc.. Come check out this updated home featuring 3 full bedrooms, 2 full bath, open living design. Granite counters, updated cabinets, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living areas, high energy efficient, updated appliances, come check out the giant size yard perfect for the working person with equipment they want or need to take home. come check it out. Priced to lease quickly and water is included in lease amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 N Mayhill Road have any available units?
1502 N Mayhill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1502 N Mayhill Road have?
Some of 1502 N Mayhill Road's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 N Mayhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
1502 N Mayhill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 N Mayhill Road pet-friendly?
No, 1502 N Mayhill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1502 N Mayhill Road offer parking?
Yes, 1502 N Mayhill Road offers parking.
Does 1502 N Mayhill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 N Mayhill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 N Mayhill Road have a pool?
No, 1502 N Mayhill Road does not have a pool.
Does 1502 N Mayhill Road have accessible units?
No, 1502 N Mayhill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 N Mayhill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1502 N Mayhill Road does not have units with dishwashers.

