Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel

Recently updated apartment on a quiet street in Denton. Some updates include granite countertops, fresh paint, new flooring, new fixtures and much more. Brand new stainless steel appliances included. Washer and dryer is shared with the adjacent apartment (duplex). This unit has 2 beds and 1 bath, 1,000 sqft. Downtown fun within a 5 minute drive! The house is situated in a friendly neighborhood. This is a duplex, so there are 2 units under the same roof.