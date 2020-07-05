Available 03/14/19 This beautiful home is located in the Oaks of Montecito subdivision. This twenty-three home subdivision is bordered by Hickory Creek Road and is located in the John H Guyer High School zone. This is a property you won't want to miss. Contact our office today at (940)243-7368 to schedule a showing!
(RLNE1861598)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1405 San Marino Ln have any available units?
1405 San Marino Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 San Marino Ln have?
Some of 1405 San Marino Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 San Marino Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1405 San Marino Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.