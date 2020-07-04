1128 Bent Oaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Centrally located just minutes from I-35, Shopping and schools, this 3 Bedroom & 2 Bath home is MOVE IN READY! With 10' Ceilings & natural light roaming throughout, this home boasts: fresh wood like Vinyl floors, carpet & paint. Open floor plan with two dining spaces, generous living space with built in cabinets, gorgeous archways, kitchen hosting a breakfast counter & island meant for entertaining! Each room hosts its own closet shelving. Master suit hosts 12' pocket ceilings, custom closet system + large life space showcasing a wall of windows and a walk out to a luscious yard. This + yard work included, schedule showing today before it's gone!