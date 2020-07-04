All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1128 Bent Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1128 Bent Oaks Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 5:38 AM

1128 Bent Oaks Drive

1128 Bent Oaks Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1128 Bent Oaks Dr, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Centrally located just minutes from I-35, Shopping and schools, this 3 Bedroom & 2 Bath home is MOVE IN READY! With 10' Ceilings & natural light roaming throughout, this home boasts: fresh wood like Vinyl floors, carpet & paint. Open floor plan with two dining spaces, generous living space with built in cabinets, gorgeous archways, kitchen hosting a breakfast counter & island meant for entertaining! Each room hosts its own closet shelving. Master suit hosts 12' pocket ceilings, custom closet system + large life space showcasing a wall of windows and a walk out to a luscious yard. This + yard work included, schedule showing today before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 Bent Oaks Drive have any available units?
1128 Bent Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1128 Bent Oaks Drive have?
Some of 1128 Bent Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 Bent Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Bent Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 Bent Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1128 Bent Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1128 Bent Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1128 Bent Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 1128 Bent Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 Bent Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 Bent Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 1128 Bent Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1128 Bent Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1128 Bent Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 Bent Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1128 Bent Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas