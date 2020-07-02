1113 Peak Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Complete new paint interior & exterior. Living room open to kitchen. Less than 1 mile to UNT, very desirable area for students. 4 Bedroom and 2 Baths. Hardwood floor in living room and front bedroom New vanities, toilets, ceiling fans and front door. New flooring in kitchen and laundry room. All new 2" blinds on all windows. Great fenced in back yard for entertaining. Large Home and good size bedrooms all with walk in closets!!! Will add a new washer and dryer for an additional $100.00 per month. You must see this house!! Tenants pay utilities



(RLNE4959401)