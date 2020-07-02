All apartments in Denton
1113 Peak Street

Location

1113 Peak Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Complete new paint interior & exterior. Living room open to kitchen. Less than 1 mile to UNT, very desirable area for students. 4 Bedroom and 2 Baths. Hardwood floor in living room and front bedroom New vanities, toilets, ceiling fans and front door. New flooring in kitchen and laundry room. All new 2" blinds on all windows. Great fenced in back yard for entertaining. Large Home and good size bedrooms all with walk in closets!!! Will add a new washer and dryer for an additional $100.00 per month. You must see this house!! Tenants pay utilities

(RLNE4959401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Peak Street have any available units?
1113 Peak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1113 Peak Street have?
Some of 1113 Peak Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 Peak Street currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Peak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Peak Street pet-friendly?
No, 1113 Peak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1113 Peak Street offer parking?
No, 1113 Peak Street does not offer parking.
Does 1113 Peak Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1113 Peak Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Peak Street have a pool?
No, 1113 Peak Street does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Peak Street have accessible units?
No, 1113 Peak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Peak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1113 Peak Street does not have units with dishwashers.

