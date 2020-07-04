All apartments in Denton
Last updated June 6 2019 at 5:59 AM

1112 Nora Lane

1112 Nora Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1112 Nora Lane, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nicely finished out 3-2-2 in Central Village Estates. Attractive home with covered front entry. Large living area, open kitchen. 3 bedrooms - split. Large master suite. 2 car garage. Central HVAC, window coverings. Will install C-Fans when current tenants move out end of May. 17x20 family room with 11' ceilings. Master bedroom has bay windows. Sprinkler system. Front and rear covered porch. Energy package and radiant barrier roof. Ceramic tile floors and carpet. Tenant moves out 7-31. Available first week August. Showings commence first week July.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Nora Lane have any available units?
1112 Nora Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 Nora Lane have?
Some of 1112 Nora Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Nora Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Nora Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Nora Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1112 Nora Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1112 Nora Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1112 Nora Lane offers parking.
Does 1112 Nora Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 Nora Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Nora Lane have a pool?
No, 1112 Nora Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Nora Lane have accessible units?
No, 1112 Nora Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Nora Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 Nora Lane has units with dishwashers.

