1112 Nora Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Very nicely finished out 3-2-2 in Central Village Estates. Attractive home with covered front entry. Large living area, open kitchen. 3 bedrooms - split. Large master suite. 2 car garage. Central HVAC, window coverings. Will install C-Fans when current tenants move out end of May. 17x20 family room with 11' ceilings. Master bedroom has bay windows. Sprinkler system. Front and rear covered porch. Energy package and radiant barrier roof. Ceramic tile floors and carpet. Tenant moves out 7-31. Available first week August. Showings commence first week July.