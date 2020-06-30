All apartments in Denton
10901 Sandstone Drive

10901 Sandstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10901 Sandstone Drive, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Spacious 2 story with front courtyard, enclosed back patio, and 3 car garage. Lovely, open-concept home has 2 living areas plus an office, 2 dining areas, a huge kitchen, huge master bedroom and bathroom, an enclosed back patio under heat and air--all downstairs. Upstairs guest wing has 2 large bedrooms, a full bath, and a spacious landing area upstairs. Home has beautiful finishes from granite counters, to amazing storage, to all new triple-paned windows with argon gas, tankless water heater, updated sprinkler system, wired for surround sound speakers, charming front courtyard, extra cabinets in the enclosed back patio, all with a lovely view of the backyard. Robson Ranch is an age restricted community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10901 Sandstone Drive have any available units?
10901 Sandstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10901 Sandstone Drive have?
Some of 10901 Sandstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10901 Sandstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10901 Sandstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10901 Sandstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10901 Sandstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 10901 Sandstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10901 Sandstone Drive offers parking.
Does 10901 Sandstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10901 Sandstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10901 Sandstone Drive have a pool?
No, 10901 Sandstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10901 Sandstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 10901 Sandstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10901 Sandstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10901 Sandstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

