10901 Sandstone Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Spacious 2 story with front courtyard, enclosed back patio, and 3 car garage. Lovely, open-concept home has 2 living areas plus an office, 2 dining areas, a huge kitchen, huge master bedroom and bathroom, an enclosed back patio under heat and air--all downstairs. Upstairs guest wing has 2 large bedrooms, a full bath, and a spacious landing area upstairs. Home has beautiful finishes from granite counters, to amazing storage, to all new triple-paned windows with argon gas, tankless water heater, updated sprinkler system, wired for surround sound speakers, charming front courtyard, extra cabinets in the enclosed back patio, all with a lovely view of the backyard. Robson Ranch is an age restricted community.