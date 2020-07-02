All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1023 Hopkins Drive

1023 Hopkins Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1023 Hopkins Drive, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1023 Hopkins Drive Available 03/31/19 Beautiful Denton house in landscaped, heavily treed lot. Great neighborhood! Don't miss out. - Welcome home! This house is located in an amazing neighborhood. Surrounded by lots of trees, house is very well built by owner and has remained with the same family all these years. This home is a 2 bedroom 1 bath that could easily become a 3 bedroom.

Great kitchen area with plenty of cabinets and space, separate laundry area with full size washer and dyer with room for cabinet or freezer. With a new roof and large lot with beautiful mature trees makes this a great property to invest in.

Contact Neal today! This house will not last long

Text/Call (469) 249-0585

(RLNE4590932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 Hopkins Drive have any available units?
1023 Hopkins Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 1023 Hopkins Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1023 Hopkins Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 Hopkins Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1023 Hopkins Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1023 Hopkins Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1023 Hopkins Drive offers parking.
Does 1023 Hopkins Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 Hopkins Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 Hopkins Drive have a pool?
No, 1023 Hopkins Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1023 Hopkins Drive have accessible units?
No, 1023 Hopkins Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 Hopkins Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1023 Hopkins Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1023 Hopkins Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1023 Hopkins Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

