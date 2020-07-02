Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

1023 Hopkins Drive Available 03/31/19 Beautiful Denton house in landscaped, heavily treed lot. Great neighborhood! Don't miss out. - Welcome home! This house is located in an amazing neighborhood. Surrounded by lots of trees, house is very well built by owner and has remained with the same family all these years. This home is a 2 bedroom 1 bath that could easily become a 3 bedroom.



Great kitchen area with plenty of cabinets and space, separate laundry area with full size washer and dyer with room for cabinet or freezer. With a new roof and large lot with beautiful mature trees makes this a great property to invest in.



Contact Neal today! This house will not last long



Text/Call (469) 249-0585



