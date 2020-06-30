1022 Mack Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher bocce court fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court

Charming 3-2-1 within walking distance to Alexander Elementary. Close to Denton's much-loved downtown area. Great access to Loop 288, 380, and I-35. Large fenced backyard. Vaulted family room. Covered porch and patio. Open floorplan. Lovely brick fireplace with hearth for extra seating. Lovely master bedroom with bay window. New gutters! Middle school and high school are International Baccalaureate Schools! All information is deemed correct, however, it is the responsibility of the prospective tenant to verify all information.