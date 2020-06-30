All apartments in Denton
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:33 PM

1022 Mack Place

1022 Mack Place · No Longer Available
Location

1022 Mack Place, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
bocce court
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Charming 3-2-1 within walking distance to Alexander Elementary. Close to Denton's much-loved downtown area. Great access to Loop 288, 380, and I-35. Large fenced backyard. Vaulted family room. Covered porch and patio. Open floorplan. Lovely brick fireplace with hearth for extra seating. Lovely master bedroom with bay window. New gutters! Middle school and high school are International Baccalaureate Schools! All information is deemed correct, however, it is the responsibility of the prospective tenant to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 Mack Place have any available units?
1022 Mack Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1022 Mack Place have?
Some of 1022 Mack Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and bocce court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 Mack Place currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Mack Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Mack Place pet-friendly?
No, 1022 Mack Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1022 Mack Place offer parking?
No, 1022 Mack Place does not offer parking.
Does 1022 Mack Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 Mack Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Mack Place have a pool?
No, 1022 Mack Place does not have a pool.
Does 1022 Mack Place have accessible units?
No, 1022 Mack Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 Mack Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 Mack Place has units with dishwashers.

