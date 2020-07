1013 Sierra Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage internet access

AVAILABLE APRIL 1ST! MOVE IN READY! PLEASE NOTE.....NO PETS......CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH 1 CAR GARAGE WITH DELIGHTFUL CHARACTERISTICS OF A GENTLER ERA. NESTLED ON LARGE LOT WITH HUGE BACKYARD, LARGE OPEN PATIO ALL ON LANDSCAPED GROUNDS IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER NORTH DENTON. CLOSE TO TWU AND WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOLS. LIGHT AND BRIGHT OPEN LIVING DINING, SPACIOUS KITCHEN, GORGEOUS ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORS AND MUCH MORE!! COMPLETE YARD CARE OPTION AVAILABLE. . BE MESMERIZED BY THE CHARM AND DECLARE IT HOME BEFORE ITS GONE. ....LIVE IN CHARMING HOME FOR LESS THAN MOST APARTMENTS.MOVE FAST!! WON'T LAST!ALL AGENTS AND INQUIRIES MUST CALL LISTING AGENT 940-453-5159. PLEASE NOTE NO INTERNET INQUIRIES RESPONDED TO.