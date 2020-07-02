1013 N. Locust Denton

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available now!

2/1 + Sunroom

Lawn Care Provided. No Pets. No Smoking



Rent: $1200

Security Deposit: $800

App Fees: $45 per person over 18



1013 N. Locust has old Denton Charm, perfect for use as Residence or Office. Classic 2/1 located near the historic downtown Square. Recently updated, dishwasher and stove. Hardwood floors. Central air and heat. Beautiful wood wainscoting and matching trim and molding. Large covered front porch. Sunroom in back with; washer and dryer connections and extra storage. Yard maintenance is provided. Extra parking in back.

- Walking and biking distance to historic downtown square, and locally owned restaurants and cafes

- Convenient, shopping, galleries, restaurants and entertainment

- Minutes from HWY 380 Shopping corridor

- Central Air and Heat

- Bathroom has shower in tub

- Washer and dryer connections

- No pets

- No smoking



N. Andrew Killian

Broker

www.killianpropertymanagement.com

killianpropertymanagement@gmail.com

Office - (940) 566 - 5717