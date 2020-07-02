All apartments in Denton
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:46 AM

1013 N. Locust Denton

1013 North Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

1013 North Locust Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available now!
2/1 + Sunroom
Lawn Care Provided. No Pets. No Smoking

Rent: $1200
Security Deposit: $800
App Fees: $45 per person over 18

1013 N. Locust has old Denton Charm, perfect for use as Residence or Office. Classic 2/1 located near the historic downtown Square. Recently updated, dishwasher and stove. Hardwood floors. Central air and heat. Beautiful wood wainscoting and matching trim and molding. Large covered front porch. Sunroom in back with; washer and dryer connections and extra storage. Yard maintenance is provided. Extra parking in back.
- Walking and biking distance to historic downtown square, and locally owned restaurants and cafes
- Convenient, shopping, galleries, restaurants and entertainment
- Minutes from HWY 380 Shopping corridor
- Central Air and Heat
- Bathroom has shower in tub
- Washer and dryer connections
- No pets
- No smoking

N. Andrew Killian
Broker
www.killianpropertymanagement.com
killianpropertymanagement@gmail.com
Office - (940) 566 - 5717

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 N. Locust Denton have any available units?
1013 N. Locust Denton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 N. Locust Denton have?
Some of 1013 N. Locust Denton's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 N. Locust Denton currently offering any rent specials?
1013 N. Locust Denton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 N. Locust Denton pet-friendly?
No, 1013 N. Locust Denton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1013 N. Locust Denton offer parking?
Yes, 1013 N. Locust Denton offers parking.
Does 1013 N. Locust Denton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 N. Locust Denton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 N. Locust Denton have a pool?
No, 1013 N. Locust Denton does not have a pool.
Does 1013 N. Locust Denton have accessible units?
No, 1013 N. Locust Denton does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 N. Locust Denton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 N. Locust Denton has units with dishwashers.

