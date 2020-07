Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Well kept home for lease in a great location that is close to shopping, dining, and more. This three bed and two bath home features a wonderful open floor plan with beautiful ceramic wood look flooring. The kitchen has granite countertops, plenty of storage space and stainless steel appliances with refrigerator included. Enjoy relaxing in your backyard under your covered patio. Yard care is included with this wonderful home.