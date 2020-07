Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Renovated home nestled in the heart of Denton, Home Features Luxury Vinyl Plank though out the house, Granite Counters in both bathrooms and the kitchen, ceiling fans in living room, kitchen, and all bedrooms. Fresh paint throughout. Full size washer and Dryer connections and some built ins in garage, as well as over sized storage workshop behind the house. Come check this great well maintained property that is move in Ready.