Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities hot tub

This gorgeous home includes an open living and kitchen as well as hand scraped hardwood floors throughout. Walk in to a flex space that can be used as an office, dining room, etc. This stunning kitchen is perfect for entertaining and cooking with the large island and gas stove. Relax in your stunning master bedroom bathroom with a spa like bathroom including large jetted tub and big walk in closet. The backyard boasts a covered patio with a large yard.