All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
710 Fletcher Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
710 Fletcher Street
710 Fletcher Street
·
Location
710 Fletcher Street, Dallas, TX 75223
Jubilee Park
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Prime location close to Fair Park, Deep Ellum, Downtown and easy freeway access. Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home ready to move-in today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 710 Fletcher Street have any available units?
710 Fletcher Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 710 Fletcher Street currently offering any rent specials?
710 Fletcher Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Fletcher Street pet-friendly?
No, 710 Fletcher Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 710 Fletcher Street offer parking?
Yes, 710 Fletcher Street offers parking.
Does 710 Fletcher Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Fletcher Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Fletcher Street have a pool?
No, 710 Fletcher Street does not have a pool.
Does 710 Fletcher Street have accessible units?
No, 710 Fletcher Street does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Fletcher Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 Fletcher Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 Fletcher Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 Fletcher Street does not have units with air conditioning.
