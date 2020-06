Amenities

Vacant and easy to show. Great location, secure building and "downtown and Corpus Christi Bay view". This Cliff House Condomiium 1/1 is on the sixth floor and was recently updated with new kitchen countertops, stainless appliances, large island, and fresh paint. New floring throughout and a washer/dryer. Nice size walk-in closet and spacious bedroom. Private balcony with superb views. *** All utilities included ***. Pets allowed on case-by-case basis.