7033 Bevington Dr

Beautiful 4 bedroom home for lease in Buckingham Estates, this home also has a swimming pool for your added enjoyment, plus extra backyard for added yard space. Available 7/3/20(appx) Large open kitchen island & plenty of counter & storage space & breakfast area. Living room is off the dining area & has beautiful flooring & fireplace. Formal living room & formal dining rooms are great for entertaining or just to have some quiet time to relax. All bedrooms are upstairs & master bedroom overlooks the front of the home & nice cul de sac, & master bathroom has a garden tub/separate shower, 2- walk in closets. The other 3 bedrooms are nice size & good closet space. As as added bonus in this home is an extra room off the patio area that can be used as extra storage, kids play are or office. Indoor laundry room, rear parking. Buckingham also has a community tennis courts & lots of trees for added beauty. You must be escorted into Buckingham as the entrance has security guards/gate.