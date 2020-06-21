All apartments in Corpus Christi
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:23 PM

7033 Bevington Dr

7033 Bevington Dr · (361) 774-8588
Location

7033 Bevington Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78413
South Side

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2652 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 4 bedroom home for lease in Buckingham Estates, this home also has a swimming pool for your added enjoyment, plus extra backyard for added yard space. Available 7/3/20(appx) Large open kitchen island & plenty of counter & storage space & breakfast area. Living room is off the dining area & has beautiful flooring & fireplace. Formal living room & formal dining rooms are great for entertaining or just to have some quiet time to relax. All bedrooms are upstairs & master bedroom overlooks the front of the home & nice cul de sac, & master bathroom has a garden tub/separate shower, 2- walk in closets. The other 3 bedrooms are nice size & good closet space. As as added bonus in this home is an extra room off the patio area that can be used as extra storage, kids play are or office. Indoor laundry room, rear parking. Buckingham also has a community tennis courts & lots of trees for added beauty. You must be escorted into Buckingham as the entrance has security guards/gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7033 Bevington Dr have any available units?
7033 Bevington Dr has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 7033 Bevington Dr have?
Some of 7033 Bevington Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7033 Bevington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7033 Bevington Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7033 Bevington Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7033 Bevington Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 7033 Bevington Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7033 Bevington Dr does offer parking.
Does 7033 Bevington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7033 Bevington Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7033 Bevington Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7033 Bevington Dr has a pool.
Does 7033 Bevington Dr have accessible units?
No, 7033 Bevington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7033 Bevington Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7033 Bevington Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
